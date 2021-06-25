IPR Center to combat wildlife and natural capital trafficking with Grace Farms Foundation, Liberty Shared

A representative with a relatively new governmental agency says any business, including any agricultural business, could be hit by a ransomware attack. The most recent attack reported in the United States began July 3 and could cost the main business targeted — the integrated technology firm Kaseya VSA — and the thousands of customers who used the firm for remote monitoring of its technology products tens of millions of dollars, according to recent news reports. The ransom requested for a decryption key has been reported as $70 million.