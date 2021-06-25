Cancel
IPR Center to combat wildlife and natural capital trafficking with Grace Farms Foundation, Liberty Shared

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
WASHINGTON – The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) today announced dual partnerships with Grace Farms Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused ending modern slavery and violence, and Liberty Shared, a global counter-trafficking nongovernmental organization, to advance their collective shared missions of eliminating wildlife and other natural capital trafficking crimes around the world.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

