Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Misusing a Social Security Number

BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking. Andres Arias, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On Jan. 21, 2021, Arias pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and five counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.