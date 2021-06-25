Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Misusing a Social Security Number
BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to fraudulently using another person's Social Security number. Manuel Maria German Familia, 30, who previously resided in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for Sept. 30, 2021. German Familia was arrested and charged on Feb. 9, 2021.