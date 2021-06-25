Cancel
Lawrence Township, NJ

Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Misusing a Social Security Number

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to fraudulently using another person’s Social Security number. Manuel Maria German Familia, 30, who previously resided in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for Sept. 30, 2021. German Familia was arrested and charged on Feb. 9, 2021.

