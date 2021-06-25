Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Marion County Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Drug Distribution Charges

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ocala, Florida – Glenn Edward Davis, Jr. (35, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison on each of the drug counts, and up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the firearm charges.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Drug Distribution#Dna#The Department Of Justice#Psn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected murderer in Dallas John Doe case arrested

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Woman Arrested on Federal Drug Charge After Allegedly Selling Cocaine While on Vacation in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after allegedly selling two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week. MARINA RIVERA, 33, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Unbeknownst to Rivera, the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, who conducted surveillance on the transaction, the complaint states. Rivera was arrested shortly thereafter.
Crestview, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Registered offender cuts ankle bracelet, throws microwave, fan at cops

CRESTVIEW, FL – A Crestview man with a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender now faces several other charges as well after barricading himself inside an RV when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve the warrant this morning on Wisteria Avenue. 49-year old David Weiszhaar had cut off his GPS monitoring device, refused to come out, and threatened several times to kill deputies before the OCSO Special Response Team tactically removed him.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Brokering Illegal Gun Sales

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Daniel Morales, age 36, of Syracuse, was sentenced today to serve 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for causing the sale of firearms and ammunition to a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

70-year-old charged with murder in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING – A 70-year-old man is charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:24 a.m.,...
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire

Miami, Florida. – A Palm Beach County resident has pled guilty to one count of hiring someone to murder a woman in her West Palm Beach home. During a hearing yesterday in federal district court in Ft. Lauderdale, 51-year-old Daniel Slater admitted that his original plan was to kill not only the woman, but also her husband. From May to June 2020, Slater met with an associate who agreed to commit the murders. They discussed logistics, including bringing in a third person to assist. At some point during their discussions, Slater and his associate drove by the victim’s home, during which Slater instructed his associate on how to carry out the murders when the time came. For instance, Slater pointed out which of the home’s windows to shoot through to kill the couple. Slater also instructed his associate to spray-paint the house to make it appear as if members of the Black Lives Matter movement had committed the crime. Slater agreed that as payment for the murders, he would forgive a debt that his associate owed him. Slater also agreed to pay the fees of the third person they talked about bringing in to help. In the end, the planned murders did not occur, and the intended victims suffered no physical harm.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.
Myrtle Beach, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Arrest made in weekend shooting murder in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A suspect is in custody after shooting and killing his victim in Myrtle Beach last night. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Shadow Antonio Graham, 30, of Darlington, in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7:30 P.M., Saturday, July 10 on 14th Avenue South. Sadly, the victim did not survive his injuries.
Diamond Springs, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspicious death case now a murder investigation in Diamond Springs

DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA – On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 4:24 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death in the area of Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. After 24 hours of investigation into the incident, the death has been classified as a homicide. The female victim has been positively identified as 63-year-old Jeanie Cilley. No arrests have been made in the case. EDSO is actively investigating and following all investigative leads.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On July 11, 2021, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for discharging. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Teen charged for shooting outside cigarette outlet store

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Shore News Network

Informational: Federal Court arraignments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Appearing in Missoula before U.S....
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Three children charged for D.C. armed carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for D.C. gunman driving this car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location...

Comments / 0

Community Policy