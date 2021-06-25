Cancel
Lyndhurst, NJ

Suspect charged for sexual contact with Lyndhurst child

By Charlie Dwyer
LYNDHURST, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of FERNANDO VALLADARES (DOB: 4/20/1964; married; music instructor) of 77 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, New Jersey on charges of sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Lyndhurst Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard Jarvis.

