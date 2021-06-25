Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Announces Securities And Wire Fraud Charges Against Founder And Manager Of Mutual Fund

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Philip R. Bartlett, Inspector-in-Charge of the New York Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (“USPIS”), announced today that OFER ABARBANEL was arrested this morning in Los Angeles, California, and charged with securities fraud and wire fraud in connection with ABARBANEL’s scheme to defraud investors in a mutual fund he founded and controlled.

