New Orleans, LA

Two More Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JAMES “CURTIS” WILLIAMS (“WILLIAMS”), age 66 of Gibson, Louisiana, and RYAN WHEATEN (“WHEATEN”), age 53, of Lafayette, Louisiana, entered a plea of guilty on June 23, 2021 to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans before United States District Court Judge Lance M. Africk.

