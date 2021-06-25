Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Jersey City food mart
TRENTON (June 24, 2021) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,074,845 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Wednesday, June 23, drawing. The winning numbers were: 09, 18, 24, 25, and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at Kenny Ideal Food Market, 3563 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City in Hudson County.www.shorenewsnetwork.com