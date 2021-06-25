Berkeley County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.