Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Berkeley County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 24, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brian Charles Parker, 54, of Moncks Corner, S.C., on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the law enforcement division of Santee Cooper assisted with the investigation.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Pornography#U S Secret Service#Icac Task Force#Cybertipline#Csam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Crestview, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Registered offender cuts ankle bracelet, throws microwave, fan at cops

CRESTVIEW, FL – A Crestview man with a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender now faces several other charges as well after barricading himself inside an RV when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve the warrant this morning on Wisteria Avenue. 49-year old David Weiszhaar had cut off his GPS monitoring device, refused to come out, and threatened several times to kill deputies before the OCSO Special Response Team tactically removed him.
Diamond Springs, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspicious death case now a murder investigation in Diamond Springs

DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA – On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 4:24 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death in the area of Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. After 24 hours of investigation into the incident, the death has been classified as a homicide. The female victim has been positively identified as 63-year-old Jeanie Cilley. No arrests have been made in the case. EDSO is actively investigating and following all investigative leads.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected murderer in Dallas John Doe case arrested

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.
Myrtle Beach, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Arrest made in weekend shooting murder in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A suspect is in custody after shooting and killing his victim in Myrtle Beach last night. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Shadow Antonio Graham, 30, of Darlington, in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7:30 P.M., Saturday, July 10 on 14th Avenue South. Sadly, the victim did not survive his injuries.
Roanoke, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Ex-Attorney Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements

ROANOKE, Va. – A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and making false statements. According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims C.A. and D.F. Washburn is alleged to have used the ill-gotten monies to enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities.
Myrtle Beach, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Shooting reported in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – MBPD officers have one person detained in connection to a shooting that occurred around 7:30 P.M., Saturday, July 10 at 307 14th Avenue South. One person sustained injuries from the shooting and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The area is secure and officers will remain on scene as the investigation continues. If anyone has any information please come forward and contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Victim attacked in D.C. over gender identity

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 2:25 am, the victim was approached by multiple suspects...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that ALTON COOKS, from Orleans Parish, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021 to a one-count indictment. COOKS was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on October 23, 2020. On July 7, 2021, COOKS pleaded guilty as charged to being...
Ascension Parish, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Child, 1 shot, suspects in custody

ASCENSION PARISH, LA – On 06/12/21 at approximately 7:30pm, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at the 500 block of St. Vincent St. in Donaldsonville in reference to a shooting. Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three victims while they stood in front of the residence. One of the victims was a 1-year-old child. Two adult victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Three children charged for D.C. armed carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for D.C. gunman driving this car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location...
Pennsauken Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Possible child luring incident under investigation in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – On July 5, 2021 at approximately 12:50 pm the Pennsauken Police Department received the report of a suspicious incident on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. It was reported that the driver of a vehicle shouted for a 10-year-old juvenile to come to his vehicle. The juvenile left the area and returned home. The vehicle left the area in an unknown direction and was described as a newer model silver sedan.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On July 11, 2021, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for discharging. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Woman Arrested on Federal Drug Charge After Allegedly Selling Cocaine While on Vacation in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after allegedly selling two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week. MARINA RIVERA, 33, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Unbeknownst to Rivera, the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, who conducted surveillance on the transaction, the complaint states. Rivera was arrested shortly thereafter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy