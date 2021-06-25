Berkeley County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 24, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brian Charles Parker, 54, of Moncks Corner, S.C., on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the law enforcement division of Santee Cooper assisted with the investigation.www.shorenewsnetwork.com