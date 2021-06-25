Boston Man Sentenced for Cocaine Conspiracy

BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Luis Alfredo Baez, 53, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 41 months in prison and two years of supervised release. On Feb. 23, 2021, Baez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.