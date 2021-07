PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Frankford where a man claims he was shot during an attempted robbery outside his ex-girlfriend’s home. They are also looking to see if that incident is connected to a crash scene, roughly a block away, where an overturned vehicle was found. It all started around 3 a.m. Friday. Investigators rushed to the 4200 block of Paul Street, where they found a 33-year-old man shot in the shoulder and leg. The man told police someone tried to rob him outside his ex-girlfriend’s house and then shot him. Police say a background check revealed...