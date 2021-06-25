Ashland High wrestling team beats Tri-County to secure sectional championship

FRANKLIN — An energized Pete Zacchilli exploded out of his black folding chair and gave a big pump of the right fist before high-fiving his assistant coaches. The Ashland wrestling coach had just watched junior 170-pounder Peter Gigliotti pick up a first-period pin in the Clockers' Division 3 Central final dual against Tri-County. Gigliotti’s fall was the fifth Ashland pin over a six-match span and, more importantly, it officially locked up the sectional title with four matches still to be wrestled.