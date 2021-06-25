Cancel
Adopt A Pet From The Humane Rescue Alliance While Adoption Fees Are Waived

By BreAnna Holmes
praisedc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 150 animals available for adoption at the Humane Rescue and since of course you’ve always wanted a cute companion, why not adopt now while the fees are waived. The shelter is currently at compacity so as an incentive to bring in adopters, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees until Sunday, June 27. Adoption fees typically range from $10 to $250 depending on the animal. You can visit their website and search for dogs, cats plus other animals that will make the perfect addition to your family.

