Alleged Drunk Driver Facing Charges in Sacramento Pedestrian Fatality

Parking Lot Collision With Walker Causes a Major Injury. A pedestrian major injury was reported in Sacramento on July 1 after the individual on foot was struck in a parking lot by a motor vehicle. The accident happened shortly after 10:00 in the morning at the Quick Stop at Florin Road and Florin Perkins Road, according to the traffic accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the patient, and it was determined that the walker had suffered a major injury. The patient was then taken to a nearby hospital.