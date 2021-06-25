Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Alleged Drunk Driver Facing Charges in Sacramento Pedestrian Fatality

 16 days ago

Red-Light Runner Who Causes Pedestrian Fatality May Have Been Drinking. A collision caused by a drunk driver in Sacramento on June 23 resulted in a pedestrian fatality and injuries to the motorist and his passenger. The accident was reported at about 3:34 p.m. on Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive. According to the Sacramento Police Department spokesman, the driver, who was in a sedan, ran a red light and was subsequently struck by a minivan, which caused the vehicle to crash into the pedestrian.

