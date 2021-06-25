My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To (dir. Jonathan Cuartas): Film review

The mood of My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To is immediately apparent. Quiet and dark, one could be forgiven for finding it rather peaceful, if not for the oppressive sense that something horribly twisted looms at the edge of every moment. Our opening scene sets the rules with nary a word spoken. In it we find Dwight (Patrick Fugit) offering a ride in his car to another man. The dialogue makes it clear that this man is a stranger, and that the terms of the favor being offered are not concrete. There’s a tension threaded through their slight conversation which is soon broken by a shocking act of violence. Dwight was not offering a favor but running an errand.