The Untold Truth Of Liquid Death Canned Water

While the phrase, "you are what you eat" might sound a bit contrite, Jamila Norman is a powerful voice advocating for consuming the best quality food by growing your own and transforming an outdoor space into a bounty of deliciousness. Sometimes referred to as Farmer J, she's the co-founder of the movement Eat Where You Are and is set to be featured on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network in the upcoming show, "Homegrown," all about the ins and outs of urban farming. While home cooks have become more conscious of the food on their plate, growing your own food is another seed that still has to be sown and Norman is sure to get people inspired to do so.