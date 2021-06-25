Mets Minors Recap: Vientos Homers Twice, Raises OPS to .889 For Season

Game 1: Buffalo Bison 8 (24-18), Syracuse Mets 5 (11-32) Box Score. RF Khalil Lee 2 for 3, HR, 3 R, RBI, BB, .266/.437/.430. The Mets collected eight hits today to go with five runs in their game one loss to the Bison today. Khalil Lee put together a good day at the plate as he proceeded to hit his second home run of the season raising his average to .266 on the season. Blankenhorn, who has been on fire ever since being sent down to Syracuse, was scratched from the lineup in the bottom of the first. Nimmo collected his second hit of his rehab stint as he singled to left. Brandon is set to return to the New York Mets as early as Monday of next week. Nimmo will sit game two and Lee will move to CF.