MSP Arrest Charles County Man For Child Porn, Solicitation Of A Minor

LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man Thursday on charges he solicited sex from a minor and related child pornography charges in Charles County. Jason Christoffer Polk, 43, of La Plata, Maryland, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor, one count sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.