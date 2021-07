I read your piece on mispronunciations with interest (Pass notes, 23 June), but it turned out to be something of a damp squid. An editor on the radio station where I worked years ago rang me to ask if the actors in the play I had just reported on had broken all their teeth. “You said they were hammer chewers,” he explained. “It is “amma-ter.” I have said “amateur” that way ever since.