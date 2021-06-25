Sagamore Beach Spacious Home
MLS #72853520: Welcome to Sagamore Beach! This wonderful home has a main floor devoted to living! Front to back family room with sliders to deck, big country kitchen with ample cabinets, half bath and a flex space for dining or formal living room. Upstairs is the main suite with private bath and 3 more spacious bedrooms and full bath. There is a large 2 car garage under as well as a full bath...just perfect for rinsing off when coming up from a day on the Beach! The work shop will help you to keep projects organized and will please the handy person in the family. Gorgeous mature landscaping on nearly a 3/4 acre lot.....The interiors have been freshly painted and the hardwood floors have bee refinished. Did we mention this spacious 2000 + sq ft home is located less than .4 miles from Sagamore Beach! Add your own updates and finishing touches to make this home truly your own.wareham.theweektoday.com