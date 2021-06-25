Cancel
Sagamore Beach Spacious Home

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLS #72853520: Welcome to Sagamore Beach! This wonderful home has a main floor devoted to living! Front to back family room with sliders to deck, big country kitchen with ample cabinets, half bath and a flex space for dining or formal living room. Upstairs is the main suite with private bath and 3 more spacious bedrooms and full bath. There is a large 2 car garage under as well as a full bath...just perfect for rinsing off when coming up from a day on the Beach! The work shop will help you to keep projects organized and will please the handy person in the family. Gorgeous mature landscaping on nearly a 3/4 acre lot.....The interiors have been freshly painted and the hardwood floors have bee refinished. Did we mention this spacious 2000 + sq ft home is located less than .4 miles from Sagamore Beach! Add your own updates and finishing touches to make this home truly your own.

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7747 Greenbrook Drive NE

Beautiful Move-in ready and spacious three-story townhouse in prime location Greenbelt; One Car Garage with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths and 2 half Bath, Finished and Walkout Basement w/plenty of storage, lots of natural sunlight and marble wood burning Fireplace; The home has been freshly painted throughout the house w/new light fixtures; Hardwood Floors on the main level and brand-new Carpet installed throughout the house; Brand-new windows glass installed in almost all Windows, and Dormers (roof windows) replaced w/ PVC; All four bathrooms w/brand-new toilets, faucets, shower heads installed; Kitchen w/granite countertops, newly installed back splash, ceramic/porcelain floor tiles, and lots of lights and brand-new Dishwasher; Lower level has a laundry area with brand-new Washer and Dryer, and finished walkout basement provide space for Recreation/Family Room; Newly painted Deck and Fully Fenced Backyard Backs to Trees provides a quiet, soothing, and private environment; Home has a modern layout that is open with lots of high ceilings. Master suite level with its vaulted ceiling and generous bathroom. Upper level has another two bedrooms and full bath; Dining area shared with cathedral ceiling living area w/ fireplace; Dramatic open concept stairwell; Location is prime, walking distance to Roosevelt High School, Lake Artemesia, Greenbelt Park and Buddy Attick Lake Park, Minutes from NASA, University of Maryland, Greenbelt & New Carrollton Metro Stations. Very Close to Shopping Center, Restaurants & to Major Highways I95, 295 Balt/Wash Parkway, 495 Capital Beltway!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

21270 Victorias Cross Terrace

Freshly painted, Freshly Shampood carpet and other updates and ready to move in! Sunny and light-filled spacious townhome with builder bumpouts. Palladian windows, eat in kitchen with family room and fireplace, hardwood flooring, cascading sunken living room and two story foyer. New stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Owners suite offers high ceilings, spacious owners bath with an oversized soaking tub for a spa-like feel and shower. Large private deck with plenty of space, seating. Walkout basement includes a bedroom with closet and full bath; leads to the fenced-in patio. Plenty of open unassigned guest parking next to the home in this lovely neighborhood. 2016 NEW Rheem Prestige HVAC systems for both zones! $30K 2018 new Solar System 10.85 KWp conveys, enjoy low electric bills. New Rheem Smart water heater, New Architecture Roof, NEw Siding, New Upper Floor Windows and finished garage with Smart garage door openers, Updated Deck. Smart keypads on all exterior Locks.
Blue Bell, PAaroundambler.com

For Sale | 886 Parkwood Road | Blue Bell | Home Experts For You Team

Tandra Bowers of Home Experts For You Real Estate Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 886 Parkwood Road in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. Showings start Friday July 9th after 3PM! Welcome home to 886 Parkwood Rd, a stunning 4 bedroom single nestled in the Meadowlands Manor neighborhood of Blue Bell. This cul-de-sac neighborhood means no pass-through traffic, so it is extra quiet! Excellent school district and area! This home is in close proximity to the Wentz Run Park and the MONTCO sports fields. Situated on a corner lot with over ½ an acre of land, enjoy the mature landscaping and wooded land providing extra privacy. From the moment you pull in the extended driveway, you will lead up to the attached 2 car garage and large covered front porch (the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee). Step inside to the entry foyer which leads to both the formal living room and stunning dining room. Gleaming hardwood flooring starts in the entry way and continues throughout most of the home. The living room features loads of windows and recessed lighting, making it nice and bright. Get ready to be the host for dinner parties when you have a dining room as chic as this one! Wainscoting and the chair rail match nicely with the crown molding, which both pop against the neutral wallpaper. A unique chandelier is the focal point of the whole room, and the bay window allows for even more lighting. The beautiful eat-in kitchen nicely opens to the gorgeous family room, providing that sought-after open concept feel. Kitchen features include recessed lighting, stainless steel appliance package (built-in microwave, electric cook-top range, dishwasher and french door refrigerator), a ceramic farmhouse sink sits below the window providing views over your backyard, and the granite countertops match nicely with the tile backsplash. The stone fireplace in the family room is flanked by two large built-ins and the ceiling includes beams for an extra touch of character. This room will be a favorite come this Winter! Our favorite room? The sunroom situated at the rear of the home! Fully surrounded by windows and two skylights, this space is an absolute dream showcasing the wooded views. This also leads to the beautiful expansive patio was built for entertaining guests! There is room for a large dining table and additional space for an outdoor couch and seating area. The built-in fire pit will be great to use well into the Fall months. Add some potted plants and get ready to enjoy your own outdoor oasis! Enjoy all the open, grassy space (ideal for those with furry family members), and a little bridge was installed that leads to an additional gathering space. Back inside the first-floor laundry/mud room and half bath finish off the main living floor. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite complete with a private en suite bath with a walk-in shower. Each bedroom comes complete with recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The room that is being used as the nursery comes complete with a fun splash of color! The second full bathroom includes a dual sink vanity and tub shower. Is a finished basement a must? Check it off the list! The basement is currently set up to be used a recreation room, but the possibilities are truly endless for use: a TV/media room, home gym, an office, you name it! If you are looking for a move-in ready home with some land in Blue Bell, this is a must see! Contact us today to schedule your private tour.
Real EstatePosted by
Apartment Therapy

Peek Inside the Mansion from “Meet the Parents” — It’s For Sale Right Now

If you’re working with a nearly $2.3 million dollar budget and happen to be a big Ben Stiller fan, you’re officially in luck. The instantly recognizable home from the 2000 hit “Meet the Parents” is on the market for $2.29 million, and with amenities like a chef’s kitchen, a circular drive (perfect for awkward future in-law introductions), and an impressive indoor swimming pool for aggressive family volleyball games, it’s move-in ready for any buyer looking to settle down on Long Island.
Home & Gardenthecamarilloacorn.com

Four-bedroom home with upgraded kitchen

This Foxmoor two-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The open floor plan includes a spacious family room, formal living room with fireplace and a dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash, soft-close drawers and storage space with...
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

Eight of the best properties for sale with cottage gardens

Rose Cottage, The Forstal, Preston, Canterbury, Kent. A thatched cottage dating from around 1600 surrounded by cottage gardens that include a summerhouse. The cottage retains its exposed beams, vaulted ceilings and inglenook fireplaces. 4 beds, bath, 2 receps, dining kitchen, 0.35 acres. £650,000 Finn’s 01227-454111. Till Cottage, Winterbourne Stoke, Salisbury....
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3747 W Street NW

Spacious, sun drenched Colonial Townhome in the best part of Glover Park with fully finished in-law/au-pair suite on lower level. The large front porch, perfect for mingling with friends and neighbors, opens to a very spacious living room, a separate dining room open to breakfast bar and fully renovated, gorgeous, Chef's Kitchen with adjacent family room that leads to a beautiful backyard/patio with a 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and one full bath and a gorgeous family/sunroom overlooking the backyard. The lower walk-out level is finished with high ceilings and functions as an in-law suite/au-pair quarters fully equipped with bedroom, kitchen, dining area, full bathroom, outdoor lounging area and separate entrance from the back of the house. Lots of renovations and updates have been made in the house over the years. A new roof was installed in 2017, custom closets in main bedroom in 2020, kitchen was renovated in 2019, insulation was added to the sunroom in 2020, a new fence was installed in 2021, new windows in 2019 in the main floor and upper floor sunroom and a new washer/dryer was installed in 2021.With the most gorgeous park just a block away, the neighborhood school just around the corner, a multitude of fabulous restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and everything else you might need within a few blocks, Glover Park shops and restaurants, Cathedral Commons up the street, Georgetown down the hill, minutes to REAGAN National Airport, Kennedy Center, the National Mall and a 30 min Drive to Dulles International Airport, this is the perfect home for an urban lifestyle in a park-like setting with all the conveniences City Life has to offer! PHOTOS COMING SOON!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

12101 Walnut Drive

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Country Living in Liberty School District! Gorgeous move-in ready home with FRESH exterior paint and updates galore sitting on 4.5 acres full of mature trees and a pond! New heating and air conditioning system installed last year! The recently updated kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry w/custom built-in cabinets to hold your wine/spices/spatulas, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, wet bar, kitchen island, touch activated kitchen faucet and stainless steel appliances. Dining room and kitchen are HUGE with plenty of room for cooking and big family/friend gatherings! The main level is open with all newer hardwood floors throughout. Living room has vaulted ceilings with beautiful wood beams and plenty of natural light. Everything in the home from the main floor up is all pretty much new! New carpet and paint in all of the upstairs bedrooms and hallways. Master bathroom and second full bathroom were just recently completely remodeled with new ceramic tile floors, new counters, sinks and showers! Master bedroom walks out to its own private deck. Walkout of the kitchen onto the 900 sq ft deck with a hot tub and all the views and privacy you want! Extra storage/pantry room on lower level can be converted back to a 5th non conforming bedroom. The walkout basement is partially finished with a fireplace and an additional 750 sq ft of un-finished space to make your own! Square footage and taxes are estimated and to be verified by buyer or buyers agent.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

5016 W 120th Place

Lite airy sun-flooded rooms abound with this comfortable FREE STANDING patio home on quiet culdesac. Includes lots of living space! Main level offers an open floor plan with 1st floor living room, master bedroom, laundry & office. BIG CLEAN WHITE KITCHEN is accented with a skylight & has lots of cabs and counter space. Lower level offers a 2nd bedroom, full bath and a generous family room. Laundry closet is next to MBR. Well maintained but ready for your personal touch. 5x5 room is entry. Exclude MBR lite fixture. Fan works but light doesn't. HOA INFO in supplements.
Chester, VARichmond.com

11518 Chester Station Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Super cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath rancher in Chester Station full of charm and ready for you. Upon entry is the family room with wall to wall carpet, brick wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan & picture window. The spacious eat-in kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, ceiling fan & deck access. Down the hall is the primary bedroom with wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan, sliding door closet & private bath with single vanity & walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan & single door closet. Bedroom 3 has wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan, single door closet & built-in shelving. Completing the interior is the utility closet & additional full bath with single granite vanity, tub/shower combo & linen closet. This adorable home also features new fixtures & ceiling fans throughout, newer roof, newer HVAC, fenced in back yard, rear deck with screened in area with ceiling fan, workshop area in the basement under deck & so much more. Home is conveniently located to shopping and highways. This home is move in ready & won't last long!
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Striking Georgian Colonial Home

Striking and authentic Georgian Colonial, pure and exact architectural detail and highest quality in every respect. An elegant multi-level foyer leads you into this special home with an appealing floor plan and spacious rooms with expansive windows, perfect for viewing the serene ravine setting teaming with wildlife! Main rooms offer exotic wood flooring, multi-piece crown moldings and ornamental plaster detailing. Kitchen/hearth room boasts stunning marble counters, stainless steel appliances, massive 60” arched fireplace with dentils and bracketed oak mantelpiece. Lovely Primary bedroom suite with cozy sitting area in front of the NFP, dressing room with vanity, shoe racks and three double closets. Three additional light filled bedrooms with built-in bookcases, two with walk in closets. Exceptional outdoor space.
Home & Gardenfloridaweekly.com

Stock Custom Homes sells exquisite Bonita Bay estate

Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, has sold its nearly 4,000-square-foot under-air grand estate at 4701 Bonita Bay Blvd. The impressive home was listed for $3,895,000. Inspired by the Gardenia II floorplan, the home boasts a cutting-edge architectural design and is stunningly decorated by...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

7825 Rosewood Lane

Beautifully renovated from top to bottom and ready to enjoy. Open floor plan true ranch home with living room and open kitchen with island and all new GE stainless appliances. Large granite kitchen island offers seating and overlooks a second 7' maple butcher block countertop. Open living space off the kitchen can be used as a formal dining room or additional seating area or office. LVP floors throughout the main living areas & new carpet in bedrooms made from PET (recycled water bottles) and is both stain and water-resistant. New HVAC, new water heater, new garage door, new paint inside & out, new designer lighting, and newer roof & gutters (3 years). New KWIKSet locks throughout with "smart key". Nothing left to do but move in and enjoy this home and this quiet street within walking distance to Bennett Park, Harmon Park & the PV pool, SME, and perfectly positioned for a 5 minute drive to the Prairie Village Shops, Corinth Shops and Downtown Overland Park!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

117 Sunset Drive

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style house on a quiet one way street. This home features newly refinished wood floors, new paint, all new bath, new countertops and an updated kitchen on the main level. In the full finished basement you will find a large family room with a kitchen/bar. Your 3rd bedroom with attached full bath is in the basement which could be a great master bedroom. Downstairs also has a big laundry and storage room Large private yard surrounded by fence makes this ideal for kids or pets. Call or text Matt Junghans at 785-410-3166 to view it today.
Interior DesignTODAY.com

26 best beach decor ideas for your home in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When my husband and...
Real EstateHampshire Review

Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Capon Bridge - 2 BR, 2 BA log home on just under 6.5 acres. Open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring. Large living room and modern eat-in kitchen includes all appliances and accesses the large rear deck. Partially finished basement offers the 2nd bedroom with a half bath, large laundry area and ample storage. Covered front porch. Easy commute to the Washington D.C. Metro area. $299,900.
Real Estateagentowned.com

Folly Beach SC Home for Sale $475,000

This Folly Beach SC Home for Sale Listing is provided by AgentOwned Realty, with the best Real Estate Agencies in Charleston, Anderson, Sumter, Columbia, Manning, Wyboo Plantation, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. AgentOwned can help you with any Real Estate transaction, including Mortgage and Insurance, as well as Business Brokerage, and Property Management.
Real Estatechestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Into the Woods at Chesapeake Landing

Once again I return to Chesapeake Landing Subdivision on scenic Mill Creek leading to the Chesapeake Bay. If you are a nature lover, this 0.92 acre waterfront lot is nestled in the woods with a gradual stairway leading to the dock for quick access to the Chesapeake Bay. The house was built by Alton Darling and the aerial photograph shows the minimal clearing for the house’s footprint that maximizes the preservation of the surrounding woods for views from every window.

