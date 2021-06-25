Motorcyclist Suffers Leg Injury After Colliding With Deer on Rt. 288

(Wayne Township, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police have reported via release that on June 23rd, 2021 around 9:01 p.m. they were dispatched to a one vehicle accident on Rt. 288 in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. The crash involved a Mr. William Bonzo, a 31 year old man from Ellwood City, who was driving his motorcycle when a deer jumped onto the road and collided with him. On scene, it was found that the driver was hit in his right leg. The impact killed the deer, and possibly broke Bonzo’s leg. Mr. Bonzo was transported to St. E’s by a medevac ambulance, and his motorcycle was driven home by a friend with only minor damage.