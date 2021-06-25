Recovery fund set up for Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor: Here’s how to donate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A fund has been set up to help cover medical and recovery costs for the Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the head while on patrol this week.

The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted a link to the GoFundMe page to benefit officer Jason Raynor on Friday.

“Many of you have reached out to us about providing some form of assistance to Officer Jason Raynor and his family during this difficult time,” the department said in the tweet. “We want to let you know that a GoFundMe page has just been created for that purpose.”

The search for the man accused of shooting Raynor is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-671-5555.