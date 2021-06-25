Pro Cycling Is Finally Rid of Alexandre Vinokourov ... Right?

On Thursday, I awoke to the news that Alexandre Nikolayevich Vinokourov—the sanguineous Khazakhstani former pro rider turned team manager, and one of the wiliest survivors in the cutthroat sport of pro cycling—is gone. He has, depending on what you read and believe, suddenly stepped down on the eve of the Tour de France from his role as Team Principal at Astana, or been shoved aside for reasons that remain unclear. For the first time since 2009, he won’t be at the Tour, a fast and ignominious end to a long run as a rider and team official.