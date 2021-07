Jumps fence, enters home of sister of former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chairman during family July 4th celebration; loses freedom on Independence Day. On July 4, 2021, at approximately 3:15 P.M an Antioch Police Officer located a vehicle driving on Hillcrest Avenue near Highway 4 that was wanted by San Jose Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the City of San Jose. The driver of the vehicle (Cameron Conley) entered Highway 4 in the westbound direction. As additional officers arrived in the area, Conley fled and led officers on a pursuit. The pursuit continued westbound Highway 4 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Conley exited Bailey Road and then turned back onto eastbound Highway 4 towards Antioch at speeds in excess of 100 mph.