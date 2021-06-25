Mets’ Offense Must Build On This Small Bit of Momentum
Seriously, just when it seemed like the New York Mets were getting healthier and closer to full strength, the injury bug hit again, but to a different part of the roster. While it feels like a million years ago at this point, the Mets received good news last week for their less-than-100% offense. Jeff McNeil was nearing a return, as was Michael Conforto. Brandon Nimmo would hopefully not be too far behind those two, and maybe they’d even get J.D. Davis back before the All-Star break. For an offense that’s played with less than a full deck over the past month-plus, this was tremendous news.metsmerizedonline.com