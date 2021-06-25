Mets’ Offense Must Build On This Small Bit of Momentum

The Mets offense once again looked dead for a large portion of the tonight’s game in Atlanta, but they struck like thunder in the seventh inning to secure a 4-3 victory. Tylor Megill started the game for the Mets following his major league debut against the Braves last week. As was the case in his first outing, he looked impressive for a good chunk of the game before running out of steam at the end. He held Atlanta scoreless for the first four innings and racked up an impressive number of strikeouts—which was all the more impressive due to the fact that he was able to maintain his composure despite some questionable calls by the home plate umpire. However, his final line was marred in the fifth inning, when Ozzie Albies socked a three-run homer to center field, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead. Megill’s final line—5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K—looks less impressive as a result of that, but on the whole the Mets are likely happy with what the rookie pitcher offered them.