Amazon Prime's Free July Games Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sneak peek at July’s Amazon Prime gaming content has revealed the six games that’ll be available for free next month through the subscriptions service. Headlined by Batman once again just as June’s games were, the six games free for Amazon Prime subscribers in July are Batman: The Enemy Within, Rad, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Curse, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. These games come in addition to the rest of the free content subscribers get such as in-game cosmetics, currencies, and other incentives.

comicbook.com
