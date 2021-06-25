Amazon Prime's Free July Games Revealed

PC owners can grab another three free games from the Epic Game Store over the coming weeks with the first, The Spectrum Retreat, available right now. We gave The Spectrum Retreat 7/10 when we reviewed it in back in 2018. “As far as hybrid genres go, this is an interesting one,” said Jason at the time. “The combination of walking simulator and the integration of the puzzles is very well done, while the drip feed of the story is steady enough to keep your focus, driving you through the small niggles that arise throughout a play through. The whole thing is tied together with some great voice acting and great music.”