May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
dailyjournal.net
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government’s pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades. The flat reading for...

