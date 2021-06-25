Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 16 miles north of San Isidro, or 24 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima County, including the following locations... Sil Nakya and Queens Well. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN