Clark County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain in the watch area, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker Canyon Lake. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52. Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 850 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 16 miles north of San Isidro, or 24 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima County, including the following locations... Sil Nakya and Queens Well. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Avoid driving through this storm if possible. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Wild Cow Campground, or 21 miles north of Wikieup, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Mohave County near Highway 93 between mile markers 100 and 105. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Todd A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL TODD COUNTY At 251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elkton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Elkton around 300 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DALLAS COUNTY At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dallas Center, or near Waukee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Dallas County, including the following locations... Minburn. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca, Pearce-Sunsites, Charleston and Fairbank. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Clay; Clinton; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southwestern Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Northeastern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Agency, or 7 miles south of St. Joseph, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Smithville, Plattsburg, Gower, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton, Ridgely and Faucett. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 34 and 45. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 1. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 115 AM MST. * At 1020 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across the northern Portions of the Tohono O`odham Nation. Rainfall runoff will result in water running in normally dry washes and roadway dips, especially along Route 15. Significant ponding of water in low lying areas is likely. Small stream flooding, especially along the Santa Rosa Wash is also likely. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
Clark County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Breckinridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Meade and Ohio. * Through Sunday morning. * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with intense rainfall rates are expected later today and into Sunday morning across the watch area. Rain amounts could range from 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts from slow moving showers and storms. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker Canyon Lake. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52. Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Sustained out of the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 15 percent.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 08:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC113-121-120730- /O.CON.KFWD.FL.W.0116.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CART2.1.ER.210628T2057Z.210702T2330Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 817 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near 8.4 feet late this morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, minor flooding will occur upstream from the gauge, near the city golf course. Target Area: Dallas; Denton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Elm Fork Trinity River Near Carrollton affecting Denton and Dallas Counties.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for southeastern Arizona.
Breckinridge County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Breckinridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Meade, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock; Jefferson; Meade; Ohio FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Breckinridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Meade and Ohio. * Through Sunday morning. * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with intense rainfall rates are expected later today and into Sunday morning across the watch area. Rain amounts could range from 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts from slow moving showers and storms. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Seminole County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SEMINOLE...NORTHERN PONTOTOC...SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATOMIE...WEST CENTRAL HUGHES AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sasakwa to 4 miles north of Byng to 6 miles north of Vanoss, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:53:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SALT BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 848 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Salt Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pinto Creek area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Salt Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Salt Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get away from Ellison Creek and the East Verde River now! Avoid low water crossings, bridges and swimming holes! Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HIGHLINE FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 649 PM MST, heavy rainfall has ended over the Highline Fire Scar, but between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain quickly fell. As a result, flash flooding is expected through area drainages. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Highline Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Highline Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Water Wheel Burn At Houston Mesa Rd-N. This includes the following swimming holes Water Wheel Falls and Ellison Creek Cascades. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pawhuska... Pawnee Skiatook... Collinsville Hominy... Chelsea Fairfax... Barnsdall Oologah... Ramona Wynona... Ochelata Foyil... Ralston Avant... Talala Vera... Blackburn New Alluwe... Skedee Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

