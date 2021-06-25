Flash Flood Watch issued for Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and southeast Iowa, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Henry IL, Mercer and Putnam. In southeast Iowa, Louisa. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.