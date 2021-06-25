DOJ sues Georgia over voting restrictions law

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Justice Department announced on Friday it will sue Georgia over its controversial voting restricions bill, according to Axios.

"Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section Two of the Voting Rights Act," Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

Georgia enacted new law in the aftermath of the 2020 election bill, amid blowback from former President Donald Trump and his allies pushing false fraud claims, that limits drop boxes, requires new voter identification requirements, cuts the amount of time voters have to request absentee ballots and more.

The DOJ's action comes after Garland promised to prioritize voting rights and doubled the number of staff dedicated to protecting voting rights.

It is also the first major action that the Biden administration has taken in response to a wave of voting restrictions that Republican-led states have adopted across the country, per Axios.

"This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information," Garland said.