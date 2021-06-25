Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

DOJ sues Georgia over voting restrictions law

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5ojD_0afC34Sh00
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Justice Department announced on Friday it will sue Georgia over its controversial voting restricions bill, according to Axios.

"Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section Two of the Voting Rights Act," Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

Georgia enacted new law in the aftermath of the 2020 election bill, amid blowback from former President Donald Trump and his allies pushing false fraud claims, that limits drop boxes, requires new voter identification requirements, cuts the amount of time voters have to request absentee ballots and more.

The DOJ's action comes after Garland promised to prioritize voting rights and doubled the number of staff dedicated to protecting voting rights.

It is also the first major action that the Biden administration has taken in response to a wave of voting restrictions that Republican-led states have adopted across the country, per Axios. 

"This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information," Garland said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National News Alert

National News Alert

133K+
Followers
1K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Voting Rights#Race#Doj#The Justice Department#Axios#Black Georgians#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
National News Alert

Tennessee man becomes fifth person to plead guilty for role in Capitol Hill riot

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (CROSSVILLE, Tenn.) A Tennessee man became the latest defendant to plead guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, according to CNN. Bryan Ivey became the fifth person to accept responsibility in the wide-ranging criminal probe. The 28-year-old is convicted for a single misdemeanor offense and whose punishment will be decided by Judge Christopher Cooper on Sept. 28.

Comments / 1564

Community Policy