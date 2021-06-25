Cancel
Interview With Vampire, Supernatural Prequel, NCIS Hawaii – All The Spin-offs Or Reboots Announced This Week

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBollywood often gets berated for redoing an old classic in the present times. But it’s not a desi trend. Many series abroad are getting a do-over or reboots and even spin-offs. It’s as if they just don’t want to let go of a money-making idea. There’s a Gossip Girl reboot, Dexter is returning, Sex And The City is coming back without Samantha, Game Of Thrones is coming with a prequel and much more. All of them are in various stages of development. This week alone there were several announcements. One surprised us, the other made us shrug in disappointment and some got us excited as well. Here’re the five of them we are talking about. Angry Tom Cruise Funny Memes Go Viral After Mission Impossible 7 Shoot Get Halted Due To A COVID Positive Crew Member.

newsbrig.com
