TRUMAN AND TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION – Review

By Cate Marquis
wearemoviegeeks.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruman Capote and Tennessee Williams were literary giants of the mid-20th century but they were also friends. TRUMAN AND TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION is more a tandem biography of these legendary authors than a conversation, but the documentary’s use of only the authors’ own words, read by actors Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto, does give it a conversational feel at times. However that conversation is not between the two great authors but rather with us, the listeners, as they discuss their lives and their work. Truman and Tennessee talk about each other, rather than to each other, as this excellent, insightful and entertaining documentary explores their lives and work through the lens of their long friendship.

Theater & DanceLockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: In ‘Truman & Tennessee,’ documentary spotlight shines on famed writers

Celebrated 20th century American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams had a lot in common. Much of their commonality is always interesting and sometimes intriguing. However, the one thing they both shared, which I thought was especially enjoyable is this: They not only loved dogs, and had dogs throughout their lives, but they were both partial to bulldogs. What a wonderful bond. Bulldogs. Sturdy and scrappy.
