Tyler, The Creator Drops ‘Call Me If You Get Lost,’ Fans React
Tyler, The Creator’s highly anticipated album, Call Me If You Get Lost dropped today, following his Grammy-award-winning Igor album from 2019. Features on the latest solo album include Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World and Fana Hues. Tyler also had DJ Drama make numerous appearances throughout the project.1051thebounce.com