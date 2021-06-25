Tyler, The Creator Drops ‘Call Me If You Get Lost,’ Fans React

Tyler, The Creator shared a new music video for “CORSO,” which is one of the cuts from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The album came out last Friday, June 25. The video starts with a skit about two kids (one of which is played by Tyler’s nephew) trying to figure out what to do when one of their bikes gets a flat tire. It transitions into a scene at a kid’s birthday party, where the kid’s dad asks Tyler to do a song at the party in order to make the kid “the coolest kid in the school.”