Wayne, MI

Tyler, The Creator Drops ‘Call Me If You Get Lost,’ Fans React

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator’s highly anticipated album, Call Me If You Get Lost dropped today, following his Grammy-award-winning Igor album from 2019. Features on the latest solo album include Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World and Fana Hues. Tyler also had DJ Drama make numerous appearances throughout the project.

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Names His Top 10 Rappers Of All Time

Over the past few years, Soulja Boy has been on a one-man crusade to emphasize the extent of his influence in the rap game. And while he has certainly met a fair number of detractors throughout his campaign, it's impossible not to deny the mark that Soulja has made. For...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Tyler, the Creator Drops $500k for New Chain to Celebrate New Album

Tyler, the Creator dropped a boatload o’ cash … for 2 tiny but shiny suitcases and one bellhop to carry ’em. The rapper is celebrating the release of his new album “Call Me If You Get Lost” with a ridiculously expensive chain and pendant. The total cost … a whopping $500k, but ya gotta see the extensive work that went into producing it.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Tyler, The Creator “Corso”

Tyler, The Creator is for the kids in his Call Me If You Get Lost‘s new video, directed by himself. Hot off his BET Awards performance, Tyler entertains a kid’s birthday party for a friend’s son. With DJ Drama on the ones and twos and the parents looking in disbelief, Wolf Haley performs his disorderly set before an emotional breakdown. Encore!
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Tyler, The Creator Wants People To Know He’s A Rapper First: “Don’t Let the Wig Get It Twisted”

Tyler, The Creator is speaking out. The ‘Lumberjack’ rapper caught up with Billboard at the BET Awards, where he discussed people forgetting his skills as a rapper. “I just love rap so god**** much listening to ‘[The] Dedication’ with [Lil] Wayne, and ‘We Got It For Cheap’ with Clipse, they really shaped me into who I am. I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n*****s can’t f***k with me.'”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Explains The Unique Approach He Used On "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST"

Tyler, The Creator's sixth studio album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST arrived on Friday, and it's already in talks of so far being the best album of 2021. Hip-Hop fans that have already listened to the full project or heard the previously released single "Lumberjack" undoubtedly recognized DJ Drama's voice while listening to Tyler's new music, and to all of our surprise, the entirety of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is narrated by the legendary DJ, Gangsta Grillz-style.
Musicgigwise.com

Album Review: Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, the Creator has always done whatever he has wanted to do. For the rapper who spent most part of his early career being a provocateur, broke through with a song accompanied by a video where he threw up after eating a live cockroach and ended up banned from the UK for five years due to the lyrics on his 2009 mixtape Bastard, there are no rules that can’t be broken.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Credits Westwide Gunn For "Making Me Want To Just Rap Again"

Tyler, The Creator, fresh off of the release of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, says it was Westside Gunn who inspired Tyler to get back in the studio after not releasing a project since 2019. In addition to thanking Gunn, Tyler gave a shoutout to DJ Drama, Clipse and more in a new Instagram Live session.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gifts Lil Baby An Icy New Watch

Lil Baby quickly rose to the top of the rap game and the music game in general. His rise to prominence was aided by the phasing out of pop music as America's most favored genre just as rap music took over. A few Grammy nominations and chart-topping projects later, the Atlanta native is now collaborating with the biggest artists in the game.
Musicmxdwn.com

Tyler, The Creator Drops Explicit Lyrics at a Kid’s Birthday Party in New Video for “CORSO”

Tyler, The Creator shared a new music video for “CORSO,” which is one of the cuts from his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The album came out last Friday, June 25. The video starts with a skit about two kids (one of which is played by Tyler’s nephew) trying to figure out what to do when one of their bikes gets a flat tire. It transitions into a scene at a kid’s birthday party, where the kid’s dad asks Tyler to do a song at the party in order to make the kid “the coolest kid in the school.”
MusicComplex

Stream the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack f/ Lil Baby, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, and More

The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack has arrived via Republic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures. The music for the film boasts 16 tracks. The project includes appearances from artists like Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Symba on “See Me Fly,” 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne on “Control the World,” and Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kash Doll on “Hoops.” Additional features include Lil Tecca, Cordae, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Freedia, and more.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Snoh Aalegra & Tyler, The Creator Get Groovy On "NEON PEACH"

Snoh Aalegra just returned with her latest body of work, Temprary Highs In The Violet Skies. Over the months, she's slowly unveiled new singles in anticipation of the project's release and as usual, she didn't disappoint. The 15-song project boasts incredible production with contributions from Terrace Martin, Sevn Thomas, and Tyler, The Creator, who appears twice on the tracklist as a featured guest appearance.
Entertainmentpapermag.com

'Call Me If You Get Lost' Debuts at Billboard No. 1

Tyler, the Creator just got his second number one record on the Billboard charts. His latest release, Call Me If You Get Lost, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 after Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR dominated the chart for two weeks straight.
Theater & DanceEmory Wheel

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is an opulent love letter to hip-hop and growing up

Since gaining internet notoriety in the early 2010’s, Tyler, the Creator has demonstrated very consistent and steady maturation in both his music and public persona. In the beginning of his career, Tyler languished in shock culture. He filled his first two albums — 2009’s “Bastard” and 2011’s “Goblin” — with threats and slurs, doubling down on his troublemaker persona whenever he was in front of a camera. He was strikingly chaotic and outspoken, yet still somehow managed to be charming at the same time. It was like someone had given Eminem a Twitter account during the “Marshall Mathers LP” years.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Curren$y Has Stories For Days About Lil Wayne, His Favorite 4/20 Experience, & More On "How To Roll"

The third and final instalment of Curren$y's latest appearance on How To Roll has arrived. One of the most popular "weed rappers," it was about time for Curren$y Spitta to come through for another episode of How To Roll, hitting us with a three-parter and giving us plenty of anecdotes along the way. The first two parts of his weed-focused interview are already live and today, we bring you the final section from this go-around, in which Spitta Andretti explains how Lil Wayne and the Cash Money crew introduced him to exotic marijuana, his favorite 4/20 experience, and much more.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...

