The Life and Death of Pete Davidson’s Chad

When it comes to the most important relationships in Pete Davidson's life, it seems to comedian can't help but say it with his neck. First, he and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor fueled dating rumors when they debuted their matching couples necklaces in April that feature an interlocking lowercase P and D. And now that they've made their relationship official with a public outing at Wimbledon in London over the weekend, it appears that Davidson has added an effigy of his Saturday Night Life boss, Lorne Michaels, into the jewelry rotation. While most fans were too shocked by the surprise confirmation of this suspected romance to notice the finer points of Davidson's fit, pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the photographs to point out that SNL star appears to be wearing a teeny-tiny framed portrait of Michaels taken at the 2015 Time 100 Gala dangling off a pearl, dice, and mushroom bead choker necklace.