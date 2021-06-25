The Life and Death of Pete Davidson’s Chad
Chad has given Pete Davidson many things in this life—among them, his first onscreen kiss. The character’s Saturday Night Live debut, a digital short in which the man of mostly one word plays a housewife’s pool boy, called on the comedian to make out with that episode’s guest host, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “I remember feeling so bad for her,” Davidson tells Vanity Fair. “This woman has like nine Emmys, and has to kiss this 22-year-old guy with full acne—and I had my old rotten teeth, before I could afford new ones.”www.vanityfair.com