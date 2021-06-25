Cancel
The Life and Death of Pete Davidson’s Chad

By David Canfiel d
Vanity Fair
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad has given Pete Davidson many things in this life—among them, his first onscreen kiss. The character’s Saturday Night Live debut, a digital short in which the man of mostly one word plays a housewife’s pool boy, called on the comedian to make out with that episode’s guest host, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “I remember feeling so bad for her,” Davidson tells Vanity Fair. “This woman has like nine Emmys, and has to kiss this 22-year-old guy with full acne—and I had my old rotten teeth, before I could afford new ones.”

www.vanityfair.com
TennisPosted by
Us Weekly

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Debut at Wimbledon

Making it official! Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made their romance debut with an adorable date at Wimbledon. The duo were seen enjoying their time at the tennis tournament on Saturday, July 3. Davidson, 27, held an umbrella over them as they made their way to the event. Dynevor, 26, and the Saturday Night Live star packed on the PDA when they cuddled during the game, and Davidson later kissed the Bridgerton actress on the forehead, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

NYLON Fit Picks: Pete Davidson’s Wimbledon Style, Rihanna’s Pearl Necklaces, & More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. After months of speculation, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have officially gone public as a couple while attending Wimbledon in London over the weekend in matching green looks. We have more on Dynevor’s outfit details, below, but we’re here to talk about how on point Davidson’s accessories game was at the match.
TennisPeople

Pete Davidson's Wimbledon Necklace Gives Hilarious Nod to SNL's Lorne Michaels

Only Pete Davidson would show appreciation for his boss, Lorne Michaels, by turning a photo of the Saturday Night Live producer into a kitschy necklace. After the comedian, 27, attended Wimbledon with Phoebe Dynevor, 26, on Saturday in London, marking their first public appearance as a couple, one eagle-eyed fan noticed Davidson's hilarious tribute to Michaels.
California StateThe Drum

Smartwater taps SNL’s Pete Davidson for post-July 4 hydration campaign

Bottled water brand Smartwater has teamed with Saturday Night Live darling Pete Davidson to bring much-needed post-Independence Day hydration to Americans everywhere – beginning with two events in New York and California. Vapor-distilled water brand Glacéau Smartwater today unveiled a new omnichannel campaign in conjunction with comedian, SNL star, writer...
TennisWUSA

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Can't Stop Smiling in Adorable Pics From Wimbledon

Dearest readers, it's official: Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have attended their first public event together as a couple!. The Bridgerton star appeared to be totally smitten with her new beau in pics taken during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. Dynevor, 26, and Davidson, 27, seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as they cuddled, laughed and took selfies at the high-profile event.
CelebritiesPopculture

'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Reveals Tattoo Removal Update

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has started the tattoo removal process, but he has a long way to go before it's finished. The comedian gave an interview with PEOPLE this week, revealing that he is undergoing laser treatments to get about 100 of his tattoos removed. He said that the whole process will be complete "by the time I'm 30."
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Pete Davidson and Snuffy Talk Tattoos, Addiction, and Their New NFT Project

The actor and artist best friends, in conversation. Back in March, Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live as Eminem dressed as Batman sidekick Robin in a digital short rap parody explaining the burgeoning NFT craze. Now, just a few months later, Davidson himself is getting into the NFT game, with the help of his close friend, the tattoo artist Snuffy. Together, the duo are releasing a new fine art series called “Addiction,” out July 4.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Pete Davidson Has Yet Another Tribute Necklace, This One For Lorne Michaels

When it comes to the most important relationships in Pete Davidson's life, it seems to comedian can't help but say it with his neck. First, he and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor fueled dating rumors when they debuted their matching couples necklaces in April that feature an interlocking lowercase P and D. And now that they've made their relationship official with a public outing at Wimbledon in London over the weekend, it appears that Davidson has added an effigy of his Saturday Night Life boss, Lorne Michaels, into the jewelry rotation. While most fans were too shocked by the surprise confirmation of this suspected romance to notice the finer points of Davidson's fit, pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the photographs to point out that SNL star appears to be wearing a teeny-tiny framed portrait of Michaels taken at the 2015 Time 100 Gala dangling off a pearl, dice, and mushroom bead choker necklace.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Tattoos

Pete Davidson recently revealed that he’s getting all of his tattoos removed, and now, he’s opening up to People about his decision to make “smarter choices.” The Saturday Night Live star shares that he is teamed up with smartwater to launch the first-ever Rehydration Day, set for July 5th, when many people needed to replenish after a holiday weekend.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Scarlett Johansson Says Watching Hubby Colin Jost On 'SNL' Makes Her Panic

It turns out being married to a “Saturday Night Live” star isn’t all it’s cracked up to be ― if you want to watch the show without a sense of panic, that is. Scarlett Johansson, who is married to “SNL” head writer and actor Colin Jost, told Kelly Clarkson during her daytime talk show Wednesday that it’s hard for her to tune in to the show nowadays, given that she has such a personal connection to it.
CelebritiesGrazia

As Angelina Jolie Is Seen At Her Ex's Home, Why Are We So Obsessed With A-List Love Reunions?

This weekend, Angelina Jolie followed the biggest trend of summer 2021: reuniting with an ex. Details are scarce, but the Oscar-winning actress was photographed leaving the Brooklyn apartment of British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The pair were married several years ago. She could, of course, have been housesitting, or his flat could be in the same building as her holiday rental. But the mere idea that she could be back with an old flame has got us very excited. But why?

