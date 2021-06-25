Cancel
Jared Padalecki Pleads for Peace Amid Very Public Supernatural Falling Out: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

By Michael Ausiello
 16 days ago
We can now confirm he was definitely not joking. Just hours after taking Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles to task on Twitter for failing to give him a heads-up about that just-announced prequel spinoff, Jared Padalecki returned to social media Friday morning to thank fans “for the love.” He also implored those same fans to resist the temptation to lash out at Ackles and Co. on his behalf. (UPDATE: Jared and Jensen have publicly reconciled — details here.)

