Jared Padalecki Pleads for Peace Amid Very Public Supernatural Falling Out: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

The protagonists of Supernatural led a scandal due to the new spin-off of the series, of which Jensen Ackles is a part but Jared Padalecki is not. Sometimes social networks serve as an intimate diary to air personal problems. This is how Jared Padalecki showed his pain and anger at the new Supernatural project of which Jensen Ackles is a part, but not him. This scandal caught the attention of all fans, because the dear brothers exchanged some words through Twitter.