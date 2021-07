You know you love Gossip Girl. It’s XOXO-k to admit it. As an O.G. GG fan from the get-go — read the books, watched the CW’s adaptation allllll the way to the end — the idea that HBO Max was rebooting the property that gave us Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen felt a little wonky. The show has only been gone since 2012 and that song been sang, you know? Headbands and super problematic romances with controlling, borderline-violent Basses have gone the way of flip phones and Bing searches. Also, cyber-bullying? Yeah, Chrissy Teigen would like a word.