Jackbox Party Pack 8 Reveals Next Game With Drawful: Animate

Jackbox Games revealed another title coming to Jackbox Party Pack 8 as we get a new version of Drawful: Animate. If you weren't aware of how the Jackbox Party Pack games work, every incarnation they try to make a bunch of awesome games with some variety, but they always bring back at least one previous title with an improvement or a twist. In JPP7, we got the third incarnation of Quiplash with a few changes to how the game was played and a claymation animated setting. For JPP8, the team has dusted off Drawful and has created a version that will animate the game for you. Here's some more info from the dev team.bleedingcool.com