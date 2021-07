The New Jersey Devils thought they had their backup goalie problem fixed for the first time in years. Since 2013, the second goalie always seemed to be an issue. That season, Johan Hedberg seemed to lose his shine in the last season of his career. Martin Brodeur was also late in his career, and he couldn’t lift up the position like he used to (also, he got injured). Since then, it’s been the hardest thing to find the right secondary option in net. Sometimes Cory Schneider falls off a map, other times Brodeur was struggling to stay healthy, and there was the season Keith Kinkaid could not live up to his best work.