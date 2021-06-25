Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia vows to fight as Justice Department sues to block voting changes

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday against Georgia arguing the state’s new voting law discriminates against Black voters. Federal officials say Georgia lawmakers rushed to pass the law despite knowing certain provisions are discriminatory, including increasing photo ID requirements and limiting use of ballot drop boxes. The law was touted by the legislature’s Republican majority as a way to reduce voter fraud, but the Justice Department said the effect will be to prevent eligible residents from voting.

www.washingtontimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Voting#State Legislatures#The Justice Department#Black Georgians#The White House#Democrats#Doj#Senate#Republicans#Americans#The Supreme Court#The Democratic Party#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 9th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.
Politicssaportareport.com

Achieving Criminal Justice Reform in the South: Georgia Justice Project and SB 105

Guest post by Erika Curtis, Communications Manager, Georgia Justice Project. “You do the crime, you do the time” right? Sound reasonable? Let’s consider for a moment an individual who has been convicted and sentenced to incarceration for forgery – we’ll call her Jane. Jane is sentenced to 20 years, serve five. She spends the next five years incarcerated, and then returns home. She did her time, right? Well now, upon release, Jane must also serve 15 years of probation. Three years into her probation, Jane has paid all her restitution and met all of her probation requirements. Jane is a different person than the woman arrested eight years ago – she is motivated, has plans for a positive future, and is no longer in need of supervision. But Jane is still staring down 12 more years of probation, and the threat of going back to prison with any misstep. Is she still doing her time for the crime? When will Jane be allowed to move on with her life?
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Federal judge declines to block parts of Georgia's voting law

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee's "I Will Vote" campaign. That came after a federal judge declined to block part of Georgia’s new voting law ahead of next week's runoff elections. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the impact of the ruling.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump-allied GOP chairs turn on fellow Republicans

State Republican Party chairs who have bought into former President Trump’s lies of widespread election malfeasance are turning their fire on fellow Republicans who have acknowledged the reality of Trump’s defeat, in a turn that has longtime party leaders and strategists worried about the future of the conservative coalition. For...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Justice Department imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department will pause federal executions as it reviews policies and procedures associated with the process, the agency announced Thursday. A change of capital case policies made when the Trump administration restarted executions — including the introduction of a new lethal drug, pentobarbital — was the reason for Attorney General Merrick Garland's memorandum ordering the moratorium, the department said.
POTUSWashington Times

WH slams GOP governors who resist ‘door-to-door’ vaccine effort

The White House on Friday said GOP governors who rejected President Biden’s door-to-door vaccine effort are fueling attitudes that are “literally killing people.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also said the governors had mischaracterized the initiative. “The failure to provide the accurate public health information, including the efficacy of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy