Georgia vows to fight as Justice Department sues to block voting changes
The Biden Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday against Georgia arguing the state’s new voting law discriminates against Black voters. Federal officials say Georgia lawmakers rushed to pass the law despite knowing certain provisions are discriminatory, including increasing photo ID requirements and limiting use of ballot drop boxes. The law was touted by the legislature’s Republican majority as a way to reduce voter fraud, but the Justice Department said the effect will be to prevent eligible residents from voting.www.washingtontimes.com