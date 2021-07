Rising inflation amid the post-pandemic economic recovery and climbing food prices could aggravate food insecurity in low-income countries (LICs), which has already been driven higher by conflict, adverse weather, and pandemic-related disruption. However, to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations, policymakers should focus on social protection measures rather than export restrictions or price controls – which may only serve to raise global food prices. Assistance may be required to support the provision of such safety nets and international cooperation may be needed to sustain the resilience of the local food supply.