Tillamook County, OR

Agencies search for reported canoe swept out to sea, no sign of distress found

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetarts Oceanside Rural Fire Protection District personnel, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. Monday, June 21, to what the caller described as an occupied red canoe being swept out of the bay over the bar at Netarts Bay. The reporting party could barely see the individual in distress, due to fog, and could not tell if he was wearing a personal flotation device.

