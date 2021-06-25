Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya, Part II? Floyd’s Manager Responds to the Rumors.

By Stephen Silver
19fortyfive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Mayweather may be retired from boxing, but he’s not really retired, provided that exhibition matches don’t count. Mayweather recently fought reality star Logan Paul to what was officially termed a draw in their exhibition match. Mayweather was said to have made $65 million for his participation in that fight, including the fight itself, his promotion of it, and $30 million more than he made “in the buildup” to the contest.

www.19fortyfive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Stephen Silver
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#The Jake Ashman Show#Ufc#Boxing News#Fubo Tv#The National Interest#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Living Life#Backstage#Broad Street Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Manny Pacquiao Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Regarding His Choice Of Opponents

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao may never be friends. The former beat the latter back in 2015, after years of planning. After the fight, the tension continued. Recently, Mayweather took a petty shot at Pacquiao in an interview. "Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to fight. I'm financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this," he gloated.
Combat Sportskfrxfm.com

Floyd Mayweather drops bombshell on fight with Logan

Floyd Mayweather was recently caught on video saying that his fight against Logan Paul was fake. He said, “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions). I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s.” Many fans believe that Logan Paul should have never been able to get in the ring with a legendary boxer such as Floyd. However, Floyd continues to state that he ‘robbed the bank’, and he will probably do it again because it is easy money for him. Who do you think Floyd Mayweather should fight next? Can you look at a Mayweather fight the same after he said this last fight was ‘fake’?
Public SafetyPosted by
rolling out

Floyd Mayweather offers massive reward for home burglary

Floyd Mayweather admits he really feels violated after one of his Las Vegas homes was burglarized this past week. Mayweather, 44, said his mansion was broken into and an unspecified number of high-value goods were swiped. He didn’t indicate if the home invasion took place while he was away fighting YouTube sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition match on June 6.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather given serious grounds to face Manny Pacquiao again

Manny Pacquiao has given old rival Floyd Mayweather the perfect opportunity to come out of retirement, train properly and face him in a rematch. The Filipino Senator launched a scathing attack on Mayweather’s recent event against a YouTuber as the “Pacman” prepares for another bonafide world title shot. Mayweather fell...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Reveals Floyd Mayweather ‘Shooting’ Claim

Jake Paul is one of the most popular sensations to hit the boxing world as many outsiders and experts have believed that he, along with his brother and fellow internet star Logan Paul have created a resurgence in boxing’s popularity. Paul is scheduled to face UFC star Tyron Woodley in late August. Tyron Woodley recently dropped this Jake Paul girlfriend bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather PPV total pressures Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Floyd Mayweather breaking the magic million mark on Pay Per View at the age of 44 has put distinct pressure on the forthcoming Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy. As the heavyweight division’s glamor fight for the past three years, numbers increased for each Fury-Wilder match-up. Now, there’s added demand that the WBC title fight gets over that exact figure in household sales.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

De La Hoya Doubles Down On Fighting Canelo or Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya does not plan on futzing around in the kiddie pool for long. The boxing icon and founder of Golden Boy Promotions made his boldest declaration to date for a comeback during an in-studio appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. After a few warm-up exhibition bouts, De La Hoya says he has every intention of diving headlong into the deep end to face either a former ring rival or an aggrieved ex-promotional client.
UFCpunditarena.com

Floyd Mayweather placed $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor

A lot of confidence in ‘The Diamond’. Floyd Mayweather has thanked Dustin Poirier for getting his hand raised after Saturday night’s trilogy fight against Conor McGregor as the legendary boxer had placed a $50,000 bet on Poirier. Mayweather is more than $35,000 richer after the UFC 264 main event, when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy