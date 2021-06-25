Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

REFILE-Lebanon's Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(Changes media identifier, no changes to the text)

BEIRUT, June 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday repeated pledges to import Iranian fuel should shortages across the country persist.

Nasrallah, who heads the Iranian-backed armed Lebanese group, said earlier in June Iran could give fuel to Lebanon in local pounds, avoiding a foreign currency crunch.

For weeks worsening fuel shortages on the back of Lebanon’s deepening financial crisis have forced motorists to queue for hours for very little gasoline.

“I want to stress that I promised and I’m still promising ... if we have to go to Iran to get gasoline and fuel oil we will even if it causes a problem,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Earlier on Friday caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab approved a decision to import fuel at a weaker Lebanese pound to dollar exchange rate, in effect decreasing the subsidy on gasoline.

“Everything is ready....all we need is permission to move,” Nasrallah said, adding that this would not be done through the central bank in order to avoid sanctions. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Fuel Oil#Iranian#Lebanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

‘Oman not ready to normalize ties with Israel,’ says sultanate’s foreign minister

Oman will not follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing the ties with Israel at this time, the Gulf sultanate’s foreign minister said on Saturday. “Oman believes in striving for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi told the London-based Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Roundup: Local currency hits unprecedented low in war-ravaged Yemen

ADEN, Yemen, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Yemeni national currency on Sunday slipped to an unprecedented low in the country's southern port city of Aden and other major cities controlled by the internationally-recognized government. For the first time in the country's history, the collapse of the national currency slipped to...
Middle Eastrock947.com

Iran’s nuclear activity is concerning, says Saudi official

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday Iran had begun the enrichment process, a move that could...
Energy Industryatlanticcitynews.net

Saudi-UAE clash prevents agreement on oil output at OPEC meeting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: After two days of failed discussions, the OPEC+ ministers abandoned talks about an increase in oil output starting next month, after the UAE rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs. OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a statement on Monday that the meeting had...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israeli Defense Minister: ‘We are ready to act’ to help Lebanon

Israel stands ready to assist Lebanon and help it through its current crisis, Israel’s defense minister said on Sunday. Speaking at the inauguration near Metula of a monument to the fallen soldiers of the Southern Lebanese Army, Benny Gantz said that Israel had offered assistance to Lebanon in the past, and was ready to do so again today.
Middle EastAgriculture Online

Lebanon central bank to finance imports of medicine and flour

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Monday it will pay up to $400 million to finance imports of essential medicine and flour. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Luria introduces bill to combat Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanese military

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) this week introduced the Strategic Lebanon Security Reporting Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at pressuring the Lebanese government to disarm paramilitary groups within its borders, including Hezbollah — a terrorist organization — and Iranian proxy militia. Congressman Lee...
Energy IndustryBBC

Lebanon’s ‘suffocating’ energy crisis

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. At its heart is a dysfunctional electricity sector, responsible for almost half of the country's national debt. BBC News Arabic has been investigating allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's energy sector, including reports of contamination in the country's fuel oil. And it's...
Lebanon, OHCleveland Jewish News

US lawmakers introduce bill to press Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

A bipartisan bill aimed at pressuring the government of Lebanon to disarm paramilitary groups such as the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization within its borders was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The bill, called the “Strategic Lebanon Security Reporting Act,” requires the State Department to put together...
TrafficSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lebanon increases fuel prices by more than 35% amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's energy ministry Tuesday increased gasoline and fuel prices by 35%, a move that could lead to a sharp increase in prices of most commodities in the crisis-hit country. The hike came days after caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab granted approval for financing fuel imports at a...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Lebanon Raises Fuel Prices in Bid to Ease Shortages

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's government raised fuel prices by more than a third on Tuesday, a move aimed at alleviating crippling shortages but which will mount pressure on impoverished consumers. The government last week effectively cut fuel subsidies as Lebanon grapples with a catastrophic economic collapse that has sunk its currency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy