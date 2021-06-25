Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

The Anthony Gargano Show 6-23-2021

975thefanatic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens the show with his continued anger towards the sports Gods. He doesn’t understand why they continue to torture us when it comes to Philadelphia sports teams. He also expresses his anger with the Phillies as a franchise and Major League Baseball (0:00-45:35). Regrettably, Andrew starts reminiscing on Carson Wentz and the 2017 Eagles and can’t believe how far the franchise has fallen since then. Cuz and Choonis then bring you Morning Thoughts, which includes Andrew calling a violation on his buddy’s Game 7 viewing experience. ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to discuss the Sixers brutal Game 7 loss and where the franchise goes from here (45:35-1:29:54). The show then discusses the one sporting event that they are actually looking forward to this summer. 50 years ago today Rick Wise hit 2 homers AND threw a no hitter for the Phillies; the show asks why it isn’t talked about more (1:29:54-2:14:17). Cuz then reminisces on being inside the MGM Grand casino the night Tupac Shakur was murdered. He then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:14:17-2:56:04).

975thefanatic.com
