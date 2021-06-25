McFarlane Toys Reveals Mortal Kombat 11 Melakin Skin Spawn Figure
Spawn is entering the Mortal Kombat once again as McFarlane Toys reveals another one of his costumes in figure form. The Malefik armor comes to life this time, featuring a high amount of detail and 22 points of articulation. This armored version of Spawn is posing with bright silver and red color, which will make a nice new figure for any fan collation. There have been quite a few Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn figures released from McFarlane Toys, but this one does feature a new costume, and he will come equipped with two ectoplasm fires. Priced at $19.99, the Mortal Kombat 11 Malafix Skin Spawn will be a worthy fighter in again any challenger, and he can be pre-ordered here. He is set to release in September 2021, and be sure to check out other MK11 Spawn skin too, like Lord Covenant, Bloody White, and Commando.bleedingcool.com