Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

McFarlane Toys Reveals Mortal Kombat 11 Melakin Skin Spawn Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpawn is entering the Mortal Kombat once again as McFarlane Toys reveals another one of his costumes in figure form. The Malefik armor comes to life this time, featuring a high amount of detail and 22 points of articulation. This armored version of Spawn is posing with bright silver and red color, which will make a nice new figure for any fan collation. There have been quite a few Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn figures released from McFarlane Toys, but this one does feature a new costume, and he will come equipped with two ectoplasm fires. Priced at $19.99, the Mortal Kombat 11 Malafix Skin Spawn will be a worthy fighter in again any challenger, and he can be pre-ordered here. He is set to release in September 2021, and be sure to check out other MK11 Spawn skin too, like Lord Covenant, Bloody White, and Commando.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortal Kombat 11#Mk11 Spawn#Commando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
ShoppingGeekTyrant

Cool New SPAWN Action Figures are Up For Pre-Order

It’s pretty cool that after all these years Todd McFarlane’s toy company is still busting out awesome Spawn action figures. I used to collect these Spawn toys as a kid and even now I still find myself buying some of them. This new Spawn Wave 1 set includes action figures...
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Trailer Gets Real Bloody

As promised, this week brings our first trailer for Warner Bros. next animated Mortal Kombat film that’s packed with plenty of action and gore. Scorpion’s Revenge was a great animated Mortal Kombat movie, and based off these trailers, Battle of the Realms looks like it’ll be another great time. Below you’ll find the Red-band trailer that pulls zero punches; I’m talking eyeballs popping and everything:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys

One of the biggest changes to Zack Snyder's Justice League was the introduction of Darkseid into the DCEU. While this appearance will probably not stay canon, it was badass to see this ultimate DC Comics villain on the big screen. McFarlane Toys has revealed that they will e releasing an exclusive version of Darkseid as part of their DC Multiverse figure line for SDCC 2021. The Megafig will tower over your other 7" DC Comics figures from McFarlane Toys and will feature a new design than the previous release.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

3 More Animated Mortal Kombat Movies Reportedly In Development

We’re still waiting on the official confirmation that a sequel to Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat is definitely happening, although the signs are encouraging. Fans of the franchise looking for their next fix of fantasy martial arts action don’t have to wait too long, with the animated Scorpion’s Revenge sequel Battle of the Realms releasing at the end of August.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has just surprised fans with pre-orders for their new wave of figures from the upcoming film; Suicide Squad. The wave will consist of 4 figures with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Polka Dot Man. Each figure will come with a special Build A Figure part that, when combined together, will create a fifth member of the Suicide Squad; King Shark. To make things a little confusing, it looks like McFarlane Toys will also be released as a solo figure as part of their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Giveaway: Mortal Kombat Digital Movie

From the Studio: MMA fighter Cole Young must train to unlock his true power and stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. While it is available for purchase on digital now, we have 10 Mortal Kombat digital movies to give...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Etrigan Arrives From Hell With McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another one of their awesome DC Comics DC Multiverse figures reveals with Etrigan. This demon deals a lot with John Constantine and Justice League Dark, and now he is ready to join your collection. Cursed by Merlin, Jason Blood is linked for eternity with the demon Etrigan, and McFarlane Toys beautifully brings him to life. The figure features an armored body scout and will come with a curved sword accessory. The sculpt is very well done, adding fine detail to this chain armor and his devilish good looks. It is a figure like this that really makes me appreciate the DC Comic figures that McFarlane Toys is giving to fans. Pre-orders for the Etrigan Demon Knight DC Comics figure are live right here for $19.99. Be sure to check out other new additions to the DC Multiverse like King Shazam and the Suicide Squad.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Revenant Heirloom Revealed in Genesis Event

Apex Legends' Revenant Heirloom has finally been revealed ahead of the Genesis Collection Event, giving Revenant fans something to look forward to and covet. Here's what we know about the Heirloom. Apex Legends Revenant Heirloom Revealed in Genesis Event. Revenant's Heirloom is a menacing scythe that crackles with orange and...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Hogwarts Legacy devs probably aren’t being sold

Following the big Warner Bros Discovery merger this year, a big concern was regarding the fate of the various WB Games studios – which include Netherrealm (Mortal Kombat), Rocksteady (Suicide Squad, Batman Arkham), and Avalanche (Hogwarts Legacy). The rumours suggested some would be sold, but it seems that won’t be the case – with one exception.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batwoman Beyond Arrives From McFarlane Toys To Save Future Gotham

Coming out of the DC Comics comic storyline Batman Beyond: Future End, the future is in grave danger, and a new hero rises. With the disappearance of the previous user of Batman, Terry McGinnis, Gotham needs help. The future daughter of Dick Grayson is stepping up and becoming the new protector of the future as Batwoman Beyond. McFarlane Toys has revealed their newest Target Exclusive Build-A-Figure release with this version of Batwoman. Just like the Batman Beyond figure, she will feature adjustable glider wings, alternate hands, and batarangs. This figure will include another piece of the upcoming Jokerbot that will give both Batwoman and Batman Beyond a run of their money. Pre-orders for her are already live and here with her priced at $24.99 and set to release in October 2021.
Comicscosmicbook.news

Batman, Mortal Kombat Coming To Comic-Con At Home

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has sent over word it will have two panels at the upcoming Comic-Con At Home event for their animated movies, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Due to the pandemic, the San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for this Summer...
Video GamesPolygon

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC is done as NetherRealm shifts to next project

NetherRealm Studios, the company behind the Mortal Kombat series, is moving on to a new game — and won’t be producing any more Mortal Kombat 11 content, the company announced Friday. The studio is “now focusing on its next project” after supporting Mortal Kombat 11 for more than two years,...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Original Mortal Kombat Is Now On Netflix

One of the major recurring criticisms aimed at the recent Mortal Kombat reboot was that it took itself very seriously, to the point that it seemed as though a decision was made at boardroom level to suck most of the fun out of the concept. That being said, it was the wisest move when it couldn’t come close to matching the delirious cheesiness of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 original.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mortal Kombat: Fatality shocked actor on film set

The actor of Mortal Kombat Lewis Tan has humorously revealed about the ‘gruesome’ fatalities from movie revealing that one in particular left him ‘pretty sick’ after accidentally stumbling across the scene on set. And it is that according to Tan told Variety while describing the realism and violence that was...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Absolute Carnage Rises As Beast Kingdom's Newest Marvel Figure

Carnage has recently played a huge role in Marvel Comics as he awoken the Symbiote God Knull. Knull recently sent the world into a black abyss which changed the world of the popular anti-hero Venom forever. Beast Kingdom is unleashing this deadly symbiote once again with their newest Marvel Comic Egg Attack Action figure. Absolute Carnage's slender corpse body design from the comics is beautifully sculpted and will feature a unique light-up feature. It does look like the figure is molded with translucent plastic, which will only help add to the glow of the internal light.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

There won’t be any more Mortal Kombat 11 DLC

NetherRealm has confirmed that the most recent Mortal Kombat won’t be getting any more DLC, as they focused on the next project. NetherRealm announced the news a few days ago on Twitter, writing that “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy