Rockabilly performer Sanford Clark, best known for his Top 10 hit "The Fool," died Sunday at 85 from COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. Clark, who was born in Tulsa, Okla. in 1935 and raised in Phoenix, began performing in the early 1950s after spending time in the Air Force and forming a band overseas. He found success in 1956 with his song "The Fool," which was a Top 10 hit and hit No. 7 on the Billboard 100 charts.