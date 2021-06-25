The John Kincade Show 6-25-2021
John opens with a discussion about a Ben Simmons power play (0:03-23:48). Bob questions whether or not we’ve had athletes in Philly that we gave up on that proved us wrong (23:48-46:47). What is Ben Simmons’ intention for this offseason? (46:47-1:10:13). The guys question why NFL training camps are becoming private (1:10:13-1:33:15). Is a 76ers/Simmons divorce the best option? (1:33:15-1:57:17). KELLY GREEN MIGHT BE BACK (1:57:17-2:19:27). The guys talk about cheating, and some shark talk! (2:19:27-2:43:44). The show wraps up with a question about what athlete you’d want to grab a beer with (2:43:44-END).975thefanatic.com