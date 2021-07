If playing in a Survival world in Minecraft, you essentially already have an infinite supply of Cobblestone blocks to access. All you need to do is dig underneath you to find Stone blocks that you can break down into Cobblestone, and you are set. However, if you are playing in a situation where there are not many resources for you, like a Skyblock server, you may need to think of some unique ways to acquire Cobblestone for access to a Stone Pickaxe. Here is how to make a Cobblestone generator in Minecraft.