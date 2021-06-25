Fairborn defense org wins $233 million NASA contract
FAIRBORN — A Fairborn military contractor has been awarded a joint $233 million contract to support NASA’s tech and cybersecurity operations. A joint venture between Peerless Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Fairborn, and Banner Quality Management, Inc., won a five-year, $233 million effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center (GRC) in Cleveland. The contract is the largest award in Peerless’ history.www.fairborndailyherald.com