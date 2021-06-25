Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No major outbreaks found at government mass pilot events

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 28 cases of Covid-19 were recorded after nine large-scale events studied to assess the impact on transmission of the virus, a government report says. A total of just over 58,000 people went to the indoor and outdoor events but there were "no major outbreaks". At the time, virus levels...

www.bbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loughborough University#University Of Edinburgh#Outbreaks#Mass#Uk#Brit#Carabao Cup#Acc#Circus Nightclub#Pcr#University College London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Public HealthBBC

Tramlines 2021 to go ahead as government test event

Organisers of Sheffield's Tramlines festival have announced the event will go ahead next month as part of the government's series of test events. The three-day event which begins on 23 July will operate at full-capacity as part of the Events Research Programme. Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and The Streets are...
Retailmixmag.net

UK government sued by music industry to publish pilot events data

On Thursday, June 24, music industry body LIVE and several other groups clubbed together to take legal action against the government in an effort to force a release of the latest Events Research Programme (ERP) results. The associations included were Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, and theatre producers Cameron...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Our pilot events illuminated the means of managing Covid risks

As lead researcher for the Liverpool pilots in the Events Research Programme (ERP), I would like to set out some important facts in response to your article regarding the phase one report (Covid event pilots compromised by low uptake of PCR tests, experts say, 25 June). The ERP is exploring how events with larger crowd sizes can return without social distancing, while minimising the risks of Covid-19 outbreaks. The programme comprises environmental studies of air quality and crowd movement in venues; epidemiological studies of virus spread at and around events; behavioural studies of audience experience; and economic and operational studies of running such events with risk-mitigation measures in place. The work has generated a large amount of valuable data, early analysis of which was reported last week.
PoliticsTelegraph

Government will not push for mass return of workers to offices

Workers will not be told to return to offices en masse on July 19 even if the Government's official work from home guidance is lifted, The Telegraph understands. Boris Johnson is understood to be eager to scrap the current blanket advice which says "everyone who can work from home must do so", with the change now expected.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Covid-19 rips through Vietnam prison, raising fears of mass outbreak

Hanoi — More than 80 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Chi Hoa Prison in Ho Chi Minh City, with staff and inmates testing positive and fears of a wider outbreak growing, state media said on Wednesday. Authorities began spraying disinfectant and carrying out mass testing in the facility...
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

NSW wastes no time boosting Covid vaccine rollout with new mass-jab centres and dozens of pharmacies as it tries to avoid another crippling outbreak

Mass vaccination centres will be set up across NSW to deliver up to 200,000 jabs a week, as the state scrambles to avoid another crippling Covid-19 outbreak. Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Thursday morning that huge vaccine hubs with large supplies of Pfizer will be built in Sydney CBD, Macquarie Fields in the city's south-west, and in Wollongong.
Cell PhonesShropshire Star

Health staff could skip isolation when ‘pinged’ by NHS app

Under current plans, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to forgo self-isolation from August 16. NHS staff could soon be exempt from self-isolation and Covid certificates introduced for hospitality in the autumn to stave off a joint healthcare crisis and pandemic fourth wave. Downing Street said on Friday...
ScienceClickOnDetroit.com

Researchers testing COVID vaccine patch

DETROIT – It’s been a tough few months for those who are afraid of needles. While many have been able to get vaccinated, there are some who haven’t. But what if the vaccine was available without a needle?. Imagine going to get vaccinated, but instead of a health care working...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Woman aged 90 died with double variant infection

It is possible to catch two Covid variants at the same time, experts are warning after seeing a double infection in a 90-year-old woman who became sick with the Alpha and Beta types first identified in the UK and South Africa. The woman, who died in March 2021 in Belgium,...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...
POTUSBBC

Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus's origins

Amid the misery of a pandemic that has claimed at least four million lives, the scientific search for its origins has itself become toxic. While it is now hideously ubiquitous, Sars-Cov-2 is still only an 18-month-old disease. And the search for its start was officially set in motion in 2020 by a World Health Organization investigative team.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy