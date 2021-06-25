Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Look up! Now is a great time to see Centaurus and his neighbors in the night sky

By Joe Rao
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Which is the one star pattern that "stands out" among all the others?. Just about every guide on astronomy and stargazing will list Orion as number one. But perhaps there might be a bias, since most Northern Hemisphere observers are only familiar with the stars of the Mighty Hunter and his retinue and not with other areas that are beyond their realm of visibility.

www.space.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Space.com

Space.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Amerigo Vespucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sky#Star System#Centaurus#South America#Orion#The Southern Cross#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
AstronomyLiveScience.com

Star cluster overrun with black holes may dissolve into space

A cluster composed of thousands of stars may dissolve to become a mob of dozens of black holes in a billion years, a new study finds. This dark fate may arise from the actions of a few black holes that may currently lie within that cluster of stars, and the finding may shed light on the future of dozens of similar clusters in the Milky Way, researchers say.
Astronomyhackaday.com

Checking Up On Earth’s Sister Planet: NASA’s Upcoming Venus Missions

Even as we bask in the knowledge that our neighboring planet Mars is currently home to a multitude of still functional landers, a triplet of rovers and with an ever-growing satellite network as well as the first ever flying drone on another planet, our other neighboring planet Venus is truly playing the wallflower, with Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter as the lone active Venusian mission right now.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare 'hypernova' explosion detected on fringes of the Milky Way for the first time

Scientists have found evidence of a rare, gargantuan stellar explosion, dating to the earliest days of the universe — less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Known as a "magneto-rotational hypernova," this ancient explosion would have been roughly 10 times brighter and more energetic than a typical supernova (the violent death that awaits most stars in the universe, including Earth's sun), leaving behind a strange stew of elements that helped fuel the next generation of stars.
AstronomyMarie Claire

Mars Needs Women

A low-budget sci-fi movie from 1968 begins with this ominous broadcast from alien invaders headed for Earth: “Mars needs women!”. The best and brightest scientists from Planet Earth are currently working on making that trip in the other direction. In the process, they're testing a theory that women could be the most efficient option for colonizing the Red Planet. HI-SEAS, the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation complex, recently concluded a one-month all-female mission simulation to examine how such a crew would handle life where only Mars Rovers have gone before. Located about 8,200 feet above sea level on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa mountain range, the HI-SEAS habitat is a 1,200-square-feet dome perched on the land’s Martian-like geology of rocks and lava. It has already served as the site of multiple long-term (four months to a year) simulated missions for NASA and a variety of private research groups.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Space Lasers Discover New Lakes Under Antarctic Ice

NASA’s ICESat-2 Map Antarctic Meltwater Lakes With Astonishing Precision. From above, the Antarctic Ice Sheet might look like a calm, perpetual ice blanket that has covered Antarctica for millions of years. But the ice sheet can be thousands of meters deep at its thickest, and it hides hundreds of meltwater lakes where its base meets the continent’s bedrock. Deep below the surface, some of these lakes fill and drain continuously through a system of waterways that eventually drain into the ocean.
AstronomyNew Scientist

How to spot the Milky Way in the night sky

EVERY star you can see in the sky with the naked eye belongs to our galaxy, the Milky Way. Most of these, including our sun, are part of a spiral arm that stretches out from the heart of the galaxy. But the Milky Way’s dense centre is packed with stars...
Astronomycountywidenews.com

Night Sky Report

June took us from the cool cloudy/rainy days of May straight to the hot humid days of summer. While the nights have been heavy with the water laden air, most of them have been good viewing. These have been the kind of nights that stay warm and because of the lack of any breeze you ended up drenched in sweat and covered with mosquito bites (if you forgot the bug spray).
Astronomytransylvaniatimes.com

Mountain Skies Mars And Venus Pass In The Night

With the exception of tiny Mercury in the morning twilight, this month the visible planets present themselves in two pairs. First, as the sun sets in the west, we can find the terrestrial planets, Venus and Mars, following our star down. Since April when Venus came out from behind the sun, their separation has been shrinking primarily due to two things. First, as Mars circles the sun, it appears a little farther to the east in front of the stars each night. However, as the red planet moves eastward, the constellations themselves are sinking into the Western twilight more swiftly due to the earth’s motion abound the sun. Thus, Mars is sinking into the evening twilight night by night. In the meantime, since beautiful Venus is moving eastward faster than the constellations are sinking. So, in our view Venus is rising and Mars is sinking. A week from tomorrow morning these two planets pass. That evening they will appear separated by only ½°, the diameter of our moon. Speaking of the moon, also next Monday, a waxing crescent moon will stand just above Venus and Mars as they pass.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

URWERK UR-220 SL Asimov Lights Up The Night Sky

URWERK has formed its signature revolving hour satellites from moulded Super-LumiNova to light up its new UR-220 SL Asimov. For URWERK’s third take on its UR-220 model, co-founder Martin Frei has tweaked a number of materials, colors and finishes, using the black-coated movement and Carbon Thin Ply case as a backdrop to showcase the watch’s impressive new light-show.
Astronomynewmexicopbs.org

Looking to History and the Skies for Understanding

July 2, 2021 – William Donahue of St. John’s College in Santa Fe sits down with NMiF senior producer Matt Grubs to talk about receiving the LeRoy Doggett Prize for his work in historical astronomy. The American Astronomical Society recently named Donahue as its winner for his contributions to the field. Donahue talks about why it’s important to study the science of the past, as well as his translations of works by Johannes Kepler and his discovery that some of Kepler’s so-called observations were actually mathematical sleight of hand, working backward from his theory of planetary movement.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Researchers solve the mystery of Jupiter’s strange pulsating X-ray auroras

Jupiter is a stunning planet in many ways, with its beautiful bands of clouds, the largest storm in the solar system, and unusual phenomena like geometric storms at its poles. And it has some further oddities we’re still learning about, such as the fact it has strange X-rays auroras somewhat comparable to the northern lights here on Earth.
Books & LiteratureCumberland Times-News

Children’s intro to the night sky — a splendid guide

For years I have thought that “The Stars” by H.A. Rey was the best book you could start with in learning the sky, using cute stick figures for the humans (Aquarius, Gemini, Hercules, the Herdsman) as well as animals (Lion, Crab, Big Bear, the Whale). “A Child’s Introduction to the Night Sky” by Michael Discoll and illustrated by Meredith Hamilton by Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers, New York, ISBN 978-1-579 -19- 579-12366-6 (hardcover) and 978-1-579-12544-8 (trade paperback) is just as good a guide. All though this book are definitions of key words, starting with astronomy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy